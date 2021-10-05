The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

