The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

AZEK traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,600. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in The AZEK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

