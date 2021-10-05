The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. 867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,669. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Andersons by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after acquiring an additional 234,968 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 659.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 161,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 158,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

