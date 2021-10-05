Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.