Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 71,002 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,840,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.