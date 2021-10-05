Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

