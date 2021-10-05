Teloscoin (TELOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $181,698.00

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 65.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $181,698.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 63.9% higher against the US dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00132365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.04 or 0.00489983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00041949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001854 BTC.

About Teloscoin

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

