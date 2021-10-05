Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.24

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 10633627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. Research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

