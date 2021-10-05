Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGP stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

