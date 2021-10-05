TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 9.9% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.51 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

