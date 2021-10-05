TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.89.
TCRR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.