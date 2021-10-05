Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as low as C$2.32. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 451,800 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$664.26 million and a P/E ratio of 70.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$111.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 12.7700008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,150.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

