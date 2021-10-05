Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post $24.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.67 billion. Target reported sales of $22.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $104.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.23 billion to $104.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $106.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.20 billion to $108.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $227.56. 2,406,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.98 and its 200-day moving average is $231.96.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

