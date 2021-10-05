Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,410 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,364.07 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,380 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

