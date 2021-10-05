Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 190,000 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences accounts for approximately 6.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.81% of Pacira BioSciences worth $21,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,998. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

