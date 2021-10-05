Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,735. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.02. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.