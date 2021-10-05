Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Up 80.6% in September

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 234.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,216 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Taiwan Liposome worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLC opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Liposome has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Taiwan Liposome had a negative return on equity of 120.45% and a negative net margin of 299.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLC. HC Wainwright cut Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Laidlaw cut Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development of lipid-based formulation drugs. Its products are used for pain management, eye disease treatment, and cancer treatment. The company was founded by Kee Lung Hong on November 10, 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

