Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.01. Sysco reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. Sysco has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

