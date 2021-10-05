Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $513.11

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 513.11 ($6.70) and traded as low as GBX 475.80 ($6.22). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 475.80 ($6.22), with a volume of 605,127 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYNT shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Synthomer to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 513.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

