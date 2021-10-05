SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.75.

In other SYNNEX news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock worth $1,925,572. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

