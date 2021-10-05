Synergy Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.