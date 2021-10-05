Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Down to $19.03

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.03, but opened at $17.86. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 2,253 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,045 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,500,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

