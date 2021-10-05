Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in September

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.2 days.
OTCMKTS:SZKMF remained flat at $$46.93 on Tuesday. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40.
About Suzuki Motor
Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.