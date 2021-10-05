Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in September

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SZKMF remained flat at $$46.93 on Tuesday. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.