Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 15,488 Shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in VivoPower International were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 618.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the first quarter worth $75,000.

NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. VivoPower International PLC has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 4.55.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

