Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMNL opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.74. Liminal BioSciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

