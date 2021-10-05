Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 91.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,382,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 295,382 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 3,962.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 95,584 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 38.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $421.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

