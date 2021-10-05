Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Protalix BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.67.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

