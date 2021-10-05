Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,920 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.16% of electroCore worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECOR. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 109,602 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 210,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price on the stock.

electroCore stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. electroCore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

