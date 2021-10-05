Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $154,000 Stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Nano Dimension by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.35. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

