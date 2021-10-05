Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,873 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Berry by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Berry by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Berry by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berry by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry alerts:

NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $601.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

BRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice cut Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.