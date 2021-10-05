Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SURF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth $234,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 39.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 163,582 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SURF shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

SURF opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.