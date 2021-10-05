Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

