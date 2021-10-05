Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.
SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.85.
TSE:SLF traded up C$1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$67.86. 1,116,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,820. The stock has a market cap of C$39.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$51.59 and a twelve month high of C$67.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$65.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.78.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
