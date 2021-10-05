Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.85.

TSE:SLF traded up C$1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$67.86. 1,116,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,820. The stock has a market cap of C$39.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$51.59 and a twelve month high of C$67.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$65.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.78.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

