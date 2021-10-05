Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Short Interest Update

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SURRY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Sun Art Retail Group has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Sun Art Retail Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

