Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GH. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.59. 6,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

