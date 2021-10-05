Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 908,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,037,289. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

