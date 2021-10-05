Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. 7,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,964. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

