Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Summit Financial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

