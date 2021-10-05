Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 638,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

