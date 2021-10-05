Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 638,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.90.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
