StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APACU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.