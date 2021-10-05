Stokes Family Office LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SAP by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in SAP by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.79.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

