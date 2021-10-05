Stokes Family Office LLC Takes Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGBN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after acquiring an additional 223,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 113,605 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 55,154 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

