Stokes Family Office LLC Has $660,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 55.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 147.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 37.0% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 14,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 604.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $265.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

