Stokes Family Office LLC Has $496,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average is $169.79. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

