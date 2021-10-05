Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Duolingo Put Options (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,972 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 582% compared to the average daily volume of 436 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

DUOL opened at $150.87 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $118.54 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.44.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

