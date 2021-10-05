STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives €40.04 Average PT from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.04 ($47.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of EPA STM traded down €1.26 ($1.48) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €36.07 ($42.43). 2,308,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.32. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

