Stifel Nicolaus Trims Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price to $22.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

