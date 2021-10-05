Steven C. Roberts Sells 1,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRAA opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

