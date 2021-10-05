Steven C. Roberts Sells 1,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PRAA opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
