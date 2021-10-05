Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SBT stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $275.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 41,064 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 73,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.