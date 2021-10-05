StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Sells $643,451.00 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 15,412 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $643,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

STEP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.50. 266,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after purchasing an additional 213,352 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

